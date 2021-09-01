Home
In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance unveiled
In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance unveiled
6 Photos
01 Sep 2021
HT Auto Desk
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. It also comes with a top speed of 316 kmph. The four-door coupe gets an advanced cooling system as well as a starter-generator system that is driven by a belt.
1/6Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled its most powerful car ever - the GT 63 S E Performance - a few days ahead of its grand premiere. This is one of the most powerful cars in the company's lineup and the first sport plug-in hybrid model from the auto giant.
2/6The AMG GT 63 S E Performance stands out mainly thanks to the presence of the coupe bumper with larger air vents, 20 or 21 inch wheels and the E-Performance logos.
3/6Mercedes-AMG is offering the GT 63 S E Performance with seven driving modes, including Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, RACE, Slippery and Individual. Besides the coupe gets standard ceramic brakes and active AMG Ride Control, among other features.
4/6Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-litre bi turbo V8 engine manufactured by the carmaker, that produces a maximum output of 630 bhp of power and 900Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
5/6The battery of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance has a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 70 kW of continuous output and 150 kW of peak output for ten seconds. It can be charged through its 3.7 kW regular fixed wallboxes or at public charging stations.
6/6The most obvious difference inside the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance's cabin is the new steering wheel.
