Mercedes AMG C43, most powerful version of C-Class, launches in India
German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has introduced the sixth AMG model in India this year with the launch of the AMG C43 on November 2.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM 1/6 Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its C-Class model, in India. Armed with a new engine and updated looks, the AMG C43 has been launched in India at a price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the sixth AMG model to be launched by the German carmaker in India this year. 2/6 The sportier avatar of the C-Class comes with several design updates compared to the previous version. The AMG sedan now gets a new Panamericana grille. It is highlighted by AMG’s iconic vertical slats in chrome. The headlights have been updated with adaptive LED units and a single DRL. It also gets large air intakes at the front while the bumper gets black treatment to accentuate its sporty looks. 3/6 At the sides, the Mercedes AMG C43 comes with blacked out side mirrors with glossy finish. The sedan sits on a set of 18-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels. At the rear, the AMG C43 gets quad tailpipes and updated bumper besides the AMG badging. 4/6 The interior of the Mercedes AMG C43 is not too different from the standard version of the sedan. It comes with features like a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-speaker Burmester system, ambient lighting, wireless charging among others. 5/6 There are certain elements inside the cabin that carries AMG touches. These can be seen on the AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, the sporty-looking seats, brake and acceleration pedals as well as the seat belts with are red in colour. 6/6 Under the hood, Mercedes has added a new engine to the AMG C43. It is now powered by this 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. It also gets a 48V mild hybrid powertrain. The engine can generate 402 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims the sedan can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.
First Published Date:
02 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM IST