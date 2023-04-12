HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In pics: Mercedes-AMG 63 S E Performance is the most powerful AMG ever
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a plug-in hybrid V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. The electronically limited top speed stands at 316 kmph with 0-100 kmph comes up in just 2.9 seconds.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
12 Apr 2023, 13:26 PM