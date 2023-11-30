MS Dhoni’s new Mercedes-AMG luxury SUV costs 3.3 crore. Check it out

Published Nov 30, 2023

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is an avid auto enthusiast and has one of the most envious car and bike collections in the country

Dhoni has been seen driving his prized cars and motorcycles on a number of occasions and the sporting icon particularly loves SUVs 

Adding to his collection, MS Dhoni got the Mercedes-AMG G63 luxury SUV worth 3.3 crore (ex-showroom)

Dhoni was spotted driving the G63 AMG recently with the SUV wrapped in a satin black vinyl

Dhoni’s Mercedes-AMG G63 gets the Trail Package with chunkier tyres wrapped in 20-inch matte black alloys

The Trail Package also adds the AMG Ride Control suspension for optimised off-road use

The AMG-tuned SUV is powered by the 4.9-litre bi-turbo V8 with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 240 kmph

The G-Wagen is an icon and joins the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Land Rover Defender, Freelander 2 Nissan One-Ton in Dhoni's garage

Dhoni also owns several classic and vintage cars including a Rolls-Royce, Pontiac, Hummer H2, Ferrari F99 GTO and more
