HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Glc63 S Amg E Performance And Glc43 4matic Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance and GLC43 4Matic unveiled

Mercedes-Benz will be updating the GLC SUV globally. They will be introducing two variants - an entry-level GLC43 4Matic and a high-performance GLC63 S AMG E Performance. The GLC43 4Matic will be available in U.S. dealerships in early 2024 whereas the high-performance version will go on sale a few months later. As of now, the timeline for the India launch is not clear.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 18:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance used for representational purpose only.
Image of Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance used for representational purpose only.

Powering the GLC43 4Matic is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that uses an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. It produces 415 bhp of max power and the belt-driven starter-generator produces an additional 13.80 bhp while driving at slow speed. It gets 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive that is rear-biased. The gearbox on duty is AMG's Speedshift 9-speed unit.

It comes with rear-axle steering as standard that helps in improving the manoeuvrability. There is also AMG Ride Control suspension with Adaptive Damping System.

Then there is the GLC63 S AMG E Performance which combines the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric drive which is placed on the rear axle. The additional weight on the rear axle also ensures there is balanced weight distribution. The battery pack is designed for fast power output and draw. The combined power output stands at 670 bhp and the peak torque output is rated for 1020 Nm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
₹ 67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
₹ 68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M340i
₹69.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The exterior and exterior get several AMG-specific upgrades. The exterior gets an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and the AMG front apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome- plated trim elements. Apart from looking sporty, these elements have been designed to feed air to the engine.

Also Read : New Mercedes-Benz GLC bookings begin; launch on August 9: Details here

The cabin gets an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. The steering wheel gets a flat-bottom design with aluminium paddle shifters. Being a multi-function unit, the driver can control the infotainment system, driver's display and driving modes. Speaking of the infotainment system, it runs on the MBUX operating system that comes with AMG-specific displays and functions.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 18:02 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.