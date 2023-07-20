Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance and GLC43 4Matic unveiled

Mercedes-Benz will be updating the GLC SUV globally. They will be introducing two variants - an entry-level GLC43 4Matic and a high-performance GLC63 S AMG E Performance. The GLC43 4Matic will be available in U.S. dealerships in early 2024 whereas the high-performance version will go on sale a few months later. As of now, the timeline for the India launch is not clear.

Powering the GLC43 4Matic is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that uses an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. It produces 415 bhp of max power and the belt-driven starter-generator produces an additional 13.80 bhp while driving at slow speed. It gets 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive that is rear-biased. The gearbox on duty is AMG's Speedshift 9-speed unit.

It comes with rear-axle steering as standard that helps in improving the manoeuvrability. There is also AMG Ride Control suspension with Adaptive Damping System.

Then there is the GLC63 S AMG E Performance which combines the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric drive which is placed on the rear axle. The additional weight on the rear axle also ensures there is balanced weight distribution. The battery pack is designed for fast power output and draw. The combined power output stands at 670 bhp and the peak torque output is rated for 1020 Nm.

The exterior and exterior get several AMG-specific upgrades. The exterior gets an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and the AMG front apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome- plated trim elements. Apart from looking sporty, these elements have been designed to feed air to the engine.

The cabin gets an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. The steering wheel gets a flat-bottom design with aluminium paddle shifters. Being a multi-function unit, the driver can control the infotainment system, driver's display and driving modes. Speaking of the infotainment system, it runs on the MBUX operating system that comes with AMG-specific displays and functions.

