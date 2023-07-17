New Mercedes-Benz GLC bookings begin; launch on August 9: Details here

HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Mercedes Benz Glc Available For Booking In India; Launch On August 9: Details Here

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday announced the commencement of bookings for its new GLC SUV. The new iteration of the luxury SUV is available for bookings across the country at an amount of 150,000, ahead of the official launch slated on August 9, 2023. The SUV can be booked at Mercedes-Benz India's dealerships across the country, as well as at the Mercedes-Benz India online store also.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 14:09 PM
The German luxury car brand aims to strengthen its grip in the Indian luxury car segment with the launch of the new GLC, which comes with a host of advanced technology-aided features and a revised design. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC will be available in two different variants: GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC. As the automaker has revealed, the new GLC will come with the auto manufacturer's 4MATIC all-wheel drive technology as standard for all the variants. This technology claimed to allow the SUV to tackle all terrains with ease. It also features powered ISG-assisted engines with 9G automatic transmission as standard.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is going to be the first SUV from the auto company to come equipped with the latest NTG 7 touchscreen infotainment system, making the car digitally further advanced and intelligent. Dimensionally, the new GLC will arrive larger than the predecessor. Mercedes-Benz claims the new GLC will come offering significantly more variability, more cabin space and boot storage compared to the outgoing model. The automaker also said that the new GLC will receive an Avantgarde line with a chrome package and significantly extended standard equipment.

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC's design has been significantly updated. It features an updated design, featuring a larger grille, AMG-spec sporty cosmetic pack, slimmer LED lights, updated choice of alloy wheels with sizes ranging between 18-20 inches. Dimensionally, the new GLC at 4,716 mm in length, 2,075 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height is 60 mm longer, 21 mm narrower and 4 mm lower. At 2,888 mm, the wheelbase is 15 mm longer, enhancing space for the second-row occupants.

Inside the cabin, it gets a 12.3-inch instrument display along with an 11.9-inch portrait infotainment display. There is a HUD, a panoramic sunroof, and a Burmester audio system with 15 speakers.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 14:09 PM IST

