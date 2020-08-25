Top Sections
In pics: Maruti Suzuki's new 2020 S-Cross is a daily workhorse

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2020, 12:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

1/7Maruti Suzuki officially launched 2020 S-Cross in August with a petrol engine and automatic transmission. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/7The S-Cross gets rugged LED projector head lights, massive chrome-laden grille and 16-inch alloys that lend it some character. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/7Inside, there is a new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system. The infotainment screen is responsive to touch, easy to operate and offers smartphone connectivity options. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/7There are options such as engine start/stop button, auto-folding Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), automatic climate control and cruise control. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
5/7The 2020 S-Cross is equipped with 4-speed auto transmission option in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
6/7The 2020 S-Cross gets the familiar and famed 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine that also does duty inside the Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga and the XL6. It enables the car to have a peak power of 103 bhp and maximum torque of 134 Nm.(HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
7/7Pricing of the 2020 S-Cross starts at 8.39 lakh (ex showroom) and goes up to 12.39 lakh (ex showroom) for the Alpha automatic option. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
