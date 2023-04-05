Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 underperforms in Global NCAP crash test

Global NCAP has challenged Maruti Suzuki to catch up with the other leading domestic manufacturers in terms of safety.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 15:25 PM
1/10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 performed poorly with just two stars for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.
2/10 It scored zero for child occupant protection in the crash test by the vehicle safety testing platform.
3/10 The crash tests took place with updated protocols to include assessments of frontal and side impact protection. 

4/10 The test also included assessments for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection.
5/10 While the Maruti Alto K10 offered good protection to the driver’s head and neck, it showed marginal protection for their chest.
6/10 Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal and weak protection, respectively, in the Alto K10 crash test.
7/10 While driver's tibias showed marginal protection in the Alto K10 crash test, there was adequate protection for passenger's tibias.
8/10 Maruti Alto K10 does not offer side airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is also not available.
9/10 Child protection equipment such as ISOFIX, Integrated CRS and Airbag cut-off switch are also not available on the Alto K10.
10/10 In vehicle-based assessment, the car scored zero points as it does not offer three-point belts in all seating positions.
First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
