Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets 6 airbags as standard, prices hiked marginally

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will now be offered with 6 airbags as standard. The price of the Alto K10 starts at ₹4.23 lakh and goes up to ₹6.21 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The brand has not made any mechanical or cosmetic changes to the Alto K10. With the 6 airbags, the Alto K10 is now safer and it could be a good option for someone who is on a tight budget.

What are the new safety features on offer with the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

Apart from the six airbags, Maruti Suzuki India Limited offers an Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, anti-locking braking system, electronic brake distribution and three-point seatbelts.

Are there any changes to the engine of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

Maruti Suzuki has not made any changes to the engine of the Alto K10. It continues to come with a 998 cc, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 65 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG powertrain with the Alto K10. While running on CNG, the power output falls to 55 bhp of max power at 5,300 rpm and a peak torque output of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm. It comes mated to only the 5-speed manual gearbox, there is no automatic transmission on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has experienced a price increase, with the starting price now set at ₹8.69 lakh ex-showroom. The LXi variant has seen a rise of ₹15,000, while the VXI and ZXI variants have increased by ₹5,500 and ₹11,500, respectively. Notably, the pricing for the top-tier ZXi+ variants remains unchanged.

This adjustment in pricing is attributed to the introduction of several safety enhancements in the Brezza. The most significant addition is the inclusion of six airbags as standard equipment. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has incorporated three-point ELR rear centre seatbelts, height-adjustable seatbelts for front passengers, 60:40 split rear seats, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, and adjustable headrests for the rear seats. These features will now be standard across the model.

