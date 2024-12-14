TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Limited Run Triumph Bonneville Bobber Tfc Gets Handpainted Gold Accents And More Power
In pics: Limited-edition Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC gets gold accents and more power
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
14 Dec 2024, 16:48 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Built as a Triumph Factory Custom, this limited-edition Bobber boasts gloss-lacquered carbon-fibre bodywork with handpainted gold accents.
1/9
Unveiled recently, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC is a special edition cruiser with performance and hardware upgrades. Limited to 750 units globally, it takes the no-frills bobber aesthetic a step further.
2/9
The new Bonneville Bobber TFC features a gloss carbon fibre bodywork with a new two-tone paint scheme. It comes with hand-painted marble gold accents on its tank and side panels.
3/9
It features a pair of slash-cut Akrapovič exhausts with carbon fibre embellishers and a single-piece floating seat embossed with the brand logo.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
1200.0 cc
22.22 kmpl
₹ 12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
400.0 cc
26.0 kmpl
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 700
700 cc
18 kmpl
₹ 5.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Bonneville T100
900.0 cc
24.39 kmpl
₹ 9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Bonneville T120
1200.0 cc
21.0 kmpl
₹ 11.09 - 11.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
1200.0 cc
22.22 kmpl
₹ 12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/9
The Bonneville Bobber TFC features an analogue cluster with a multi-function LCD, and it is individually numbered with a badge on the billet-machined top yoke.
5/9
The side panels and mudguard stays are made of gloss lacquered carbon fibre for a sporty look. The Bobber TFC carries over the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine but with a custom engine map for improved performance.
6/9
The liquid-cooled motor now makes 76.9 bhp at a lower 6,000 rpm. Torque is rated for 106 Nm at just 3,750 rpm, down from 4,000 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
7/9
The 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC features an updated suspension setup with 43 mm Öhlins NIX 30 USD front forks and a hidden Öhlins rear monoshock.
8/9
The new Bobber TFC features clip-on handlebars for a dedicated riding posture and a tubular steel frame with a twin-sided swingarm. It now weighs 237 kg, down from 251 kg.
9/9
The 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC will be available globally in March 2025 at a price of £17,195 (approximately
₹
18.60 lakh). The standard Bonneville Bobber in India starts from
₹
12.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published Date:
14 Dec 2024, 16:48 PM IST
TAGS:
triumph bonneville bobber
triumph motorcycles
triumph bobber
bonneville bobber
triumph
