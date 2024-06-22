Check out Triumph Bonneville Bobber's new colour

Triumph has launched the Bonneville Bobber in a new colour.
It is called Jet Black and Ash Grey with Jet Black.
The new colour scheme uses a blend of three colours.
The side panels and mudguards are finished in Jet Black.
The fuel tank is finished in Matt Graphite with vertical stripes finished in Matt Baja Orange.
There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber is a 1,200 cc, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order.
It puts out 76.9 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm.
It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.