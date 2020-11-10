In pics: Land Rover showcases new-gen Discovery premium SUV

Home
Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 05:35 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Land Rover is betting big on the new Discovery and is confident of the SUV carrying forward its legacy. The new gen SUV gets a Cabin Air Ionisation which comes with PM 2.5 air filtration and scans incoming air, measures its quality and works to remove allergens, toxins and other harmful particles.
1/6Land Rover has officially showcased the new generation Discovery seven-seat premium SUV and has highlighted that almost every aspect of the SUV has now been either updated or enhanced.
2/6Land Rover's new Electrical Vehicle Architecture(EVA 2.0) underpins a number of advanced technologies in the new Discovery while retaining its inherent visual cues. The SUV gets new signature LED head lights with DRLs, animated front and rear indicators and body-coloured fender vent.
3/6The cabin of the new Discovery gets a massive 11.4-inch full HD Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen. Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time.
4/6There is also a 12.3-inch interactive Driver Display which also provides HD 3D mapping. A Head-Up Display (HUD) can be chosen as an optional while support for AppleCarPlay and Android Auto comes standard. Compatible phones may also be charged without wires.
5/6For passengers at the rear, the SUV gets Click and Go tablet holders on the back of the front seats. There are several USB sockets to charge devices while the onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot can link up to eight devices for on-board entertainment services.
6/6Under the hood, the new Discover has six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The car maker is promising enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness. Additionally, there is a mild-hyrbid tech that allows for six-cylinder performance with four-cylinder efficiency.
