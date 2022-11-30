HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HomeAutoPhotos
In Pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is All Ready To Go Rallying
In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all-ready to go rallying
Lamborghini has revealed the Huracan Sterrato globally. It can be considered as the rally version of the Huracan EVO. It shares several parts with the Huracan EVO. The Huracan Sterrato will be built in limited numbers.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
30 Nov 2022, 17:37 PM