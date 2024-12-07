TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Ktm 390 Adventure S Unveiled At The India Bike Week, Gets 19 And 17 Inch Wheels
In Pics: KTM 390 Adventure S unveiled at the India Bike Week, gets 19 and 17-inch wheels
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
07 Dec 2024, 17:19 PM
KTM has announced and unveiled the 390 Adventure S at the IBW 2024. The bike along with Enduro and X siblings are slated to launch in January 2025.
1/6
Austrian bike manufacturer KTM has unveiled the 390 Adventure S at the India Bike Week 2024. The motorcycle features a tall and slim face inspired from the 1290.
2/6
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from
₹
2.84 lakh to
₹
3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
3/6
The launch of the Adventure S and the Enduro R will be in January 2025. The manufacturer also plans to launch the Adventure X with 19 and 18-inch in India in January.
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure 2025
399 cc
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
KTM 890 Adventure R
889 cc
22.22 kmpl
₹ 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
KTM 50 SX
49.9 cc
₹ 4.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
KTM 350 EXC-F
349.7 cc
₹ 12.96 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
KTM 65 SX
64.9 cc
₹ 5.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
KTM 85 SX
84.9 cc
₹ 6.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/6
The headlamp unit can be seen having twin projectors along with LED turn signals and a tall visor. The bikes will share the same engine as the 390 Duke which is tuned to produce 45,5 bhp and and 39 Nm of torque.
5/6
The bike gets discs at both the front and the rear. The bikes gets wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Apart from this, the sprocket on the 390 Adventure could change and final gear ratios could be different from the 390 Duke.
6/6
The 390 Adventure can also be seen sporting an LCD display. However, not much in terms of specifications or pricing has been unveiled about the bikes.
First Published Date:
07 Dec 2024, 17:19 PM IST
TAGS:
ktm
390 adventure s
ktm 390 adventure s
