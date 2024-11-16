KTM has finally launched its big bikes in the Indian market and the manufacturer has introduced the 890 Adventure R motorcycle
The new KTM 890 Adventure R is a proper middleweight adventure motorcycle that can take on the rough trails with ease
It’s inspired by KTM’s Dakar rally bikes and gets a tall stance with a muscular bodywork, wider at the top with a low centre of gravity
The bike features all-LED lighting with the signature DRLs, a wide handlebar, a tall visor, and a TFT screen that gives access to all the necessary features
Power on the KTM 890 Adventure R is an 889 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The bike uses WP Apex 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 240 mm of travel on either side. Both are fully adjustable
The bike gets a host of riding aids including multiple ride modes, traction control, cornering ABS, cruise control, and off-road ABS, and more
The 890 Adventure R rides on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres and has a dry weight of 200 kg
The KTM 890 Adventure R is priced at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) as a full import taking on the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 GS & Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE