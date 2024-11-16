KTM’s most capable ADV is now on sale in India. Check out the new 890 Adventure R

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 16, 2024

KTM has finally launched its big bikes in the Indian market and the manufacturer has introduced the 890 Adventure R motorcycle 

The new KTM 890 Adventure R is a proper middleweight adventure motorcycle that can take on the rough trails with ease 

It’s inspired by KTM’s Dakar rally bikes and gets a tall stance with a muscular bodywork, wider at the top with a low centre of gravity 

The bike features all-LED lighting with the signature DRLs, a wide handlebar, a tall visor, and a TFT screen that gives access to all the necessary features 

 Check product page

Power on the KTM 890 Adventure R is an 889 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

The bike uses WP Apex 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 240 mm of travel on either side. Both are fully adjustable 

The bike gets a host of riding aids including multiple ride modes, traction control, cornering ABS, cruise control, and off-road ABS, and more 

The 890 Adventure R rides on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres and has a dry weight of 200 kg

The KTM 890 Adventure R is priced at 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) as a full import taking on the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 GS & Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE 
Want to know more about the new KTM 890 Adventure R for India? 
Click Here