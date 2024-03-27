Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Photos In Pics: India Bound 2024 Suzuki Swift Goes On Sale In Uk Next Month

In pics: India-bound 2024 Suzuki Swift goes on sale in UK next month

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Mar 2024, 13:15 PM
Follow us on:
  • 2024 Suzuki Swift will come with a new three-cylinder engine that will have better fuel economy than the current engine. 
1/9 After revealing the 2024 Swift in Japan, Suzuki has announced that they will launch the new hatchback in the UK and Republic of Ireland in April 2024. The India launch is expected to happen in the coming months. 
2/9 The interior of the Swift is all-new with some design elements borrowed from the Baleno that is currently on sale in the Indian market. 
3/9 The interior gets a new instrument cluster for the driver, there is a touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are also LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps on offer. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/9 In the global market, there are 16-inch alloy wheels on offer, Suzuki also offers a diamond-cut version on the higher variants. When compared, in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki offers 14-inch and 15-inch wheels. 
5/9 Some other features on offer are navigation, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless smartphone link display audio, keyless entry & start, Driver Monitoring System, Dual Sensor Brake Support (upgraded), Lane Departure Warning and Weaving Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and enhanced Traffic Sign Recognition
6/9 From the side profile, it can be noticed that Suzuki has retained the iconic silhouette of the Swift. However, the new model does look sharper and the company has brought back the rear door handles on the doors intead of the C-pillars. 
7/9 The K12D, four-cylinder engine is replaced by a new Z12E, three-cylinder unit. Having said that, Suzuki has retained the 1,200 cc cubic capacity. The company says the new engine should increase fuel efficiency and deliver more torque in the lower-end of the rev range. 
8/9 Gearbox options on offer is a 5-speed manual unit and a CVT automatic transmission. However, in India, we might get a 5-speed AMT instead of the CVT unit. 
9/9 The hatchback will come with a 12V mild hybrid system as standard to enhance the fuel economy. Suzuki says that they have worked on improving the NVH levels to reduce noise, vibration and harshness.
First Published Date: 27 Mar 2024, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki 2024 Swift Swift Facelift Maruti Suzuki
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS