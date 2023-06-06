HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Elevate Compact Suv Arrives In Style As Brand’s Next Big Launch

In Pics: Honda Elevate compact SUV arrives in style as brand’s next big launch

The Honda Elevate is the newest compact SUV in town and it is the first of five new SUVs Honda has planned for the Indian market. Take a closer look at the Hyundai Creta rival. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 17:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/11
The Honda Elevate is the brand's all-new nameplate in India after years and will compete in the crowded compact SUV segment against the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the like
The Honda Elevate is the brand's all-new nameplate in India after years and will compete in the crowded compact SUV segment against the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the like
2/11
The Honda Elevate measures over 4,312 mm in length, while the stands at 1,790 mm, same as the Hyundai Creta. The wheelbase is generous 2,650 mm, 40 mm more than its Korean rival
The Honda Elevate measures over 4,312 mm in length, while the stands at 1,790 mm, same as the Hyundai Creta. The wheelbase is generous 2,650 mm, 40 mm more than its Korean rival
3/11
The Honda Elevate has been positioned as an urban SUV that's rich on tech and comfort, while being able to handle the week excursions. The SUV has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand
The Honda Elevate has been positioned as an urban SUV that's rich on tech and comfort, while being able to handle the week excursions. The SUV has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/11
The styling on the Honda Elevate is bold yet simple with the massive grille, upright nose and LED headlamps grabbing attention. 
The styling on the Honda Elevate is bold yet simple with the massive grille, upright nose and LED headlamps grabbing attention. 
5/11
The high belt line adds more get to the design coupled with the squared wheel arches. The Elevate rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that lend a premium feel
The high belt line adds more get to the design coupled with the squared wheel arches. The Elevate rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that lend a premium feel
6/11
The Elevate uses higher tensile steel in its construction that makes the structure strong yet light. Honda says the frame offers enhanced collision safety performance, as well as better body balance, stability, and handling
The Elevate uses higher tensile steel in its construction that makes the structure strong yet light. Honda says the frame offers enhanced collision safety performance, as well as better body balance, stability, and handling
7/11
The Honda Elevate gets a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrument console gets a large MID screen with dual pods
The Honda Elevate gets a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrument console gets a large MID screen with dual pods
8/11
Honda promises spacious head room, knee room and legroom in the cabin with the best in class wheelbase on the Elevate
Honda promises spacious head room, knee room and legroom in the cabin with the best in class wheelbase on the Elevate
9/11
The Honda Elevate will draw power from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT automatic. 
The Honda Elevate will draw power from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT automatic. 
10/11
The Elevate will come with ADAS along with an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto locking, rear AC vents, Honda Connect and 458 litres of boot space, 
The Elevate will come with ADAS along with an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto locking, rear AC vents, Honda Connect and 458 litres of boot space, 
11/11
Bookings for the Elevate open in July while the launch is set to take place around the festive season
Bookings for the Elevate open in July while the launch is set to take place around the festive season
First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Elevate Honda Honda Cars India compact SUV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city