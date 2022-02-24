In Pics: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter first ride review
Bounce Infinity E1 is a fully electric scooter developed for the urban riding. It is offered with battery swapping technology.
By
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
24 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
1/8
The Bounce Infinity E1 is a smart and affordable choice if you are considering an electric scooter and may not want to invest a sizable amount.
2/8
Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.
3/8
The display on the Bounce E1 is intelligent and simple enough to show all the required information in a clear, uncluttered format.
4/8
Bounce Infinity's E1 electric scooter comes with battery swapping technology. Its battery can be swapped with any of the Bounce's swapping stations for a minimal charge.
5/8
The battery powers its hub-mounted BLDC motor that is rated to deliver 2.2 kW peak power. Tap the starter button on and the motor jumps to life in no time, but unlike ICE scooter, there is no exhaust note.
6/8
Almost 50% of the boot space is consumed by the battery alone, leaving the rest for your grocery. This place is good enough to keep your charger, bag or a small/medium size helmet which is a plus.
7/8
The seat on the scooter is strictly only for medium sized riders, anyone above 6-foot, or heavily built, may not look very smart riding it.
8/8
The overall design and look of the E1 e-scooter is quite likeable, but what's missing is the parts quality and fitting that has taken a back seat in order to save cost.
First Published Date:
24 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM IST