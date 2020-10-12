In pics: Audi is all set to launch Q2 SUV in India - its most affordable

Home
Audi claims that the Q2 SUV can hit 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds.
1/6Audi is all set to launch the Q2 SUV in India on October 16. Bookings have already commenced at a token amount of ₹2 lakh. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/6From the front, the Q2 SUV gets large octagonal single-frame grille, wedge-shaped LED head lights and sculpted bonnet. It features 17-inch alloy wheels. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/6The rear profile of the Q2 is clean and simple, complimented by a striking set of LED tail lights. The SUV is going to be the most affordable and most compact offering in the Q series from Audi. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/6On the inside, the Q2's cabin features soft-touch plastics on the dash, leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering and nicely-appointed center console between the two front seats that also get a good level of cushioning. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
5/6The SUV is underpinned by the same platform as the Volkswagen T-Roc, featuring the same 2-litre petrol engine and delivering 190 bhp and 320 Nm torque. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
6/6The Audi Q2 will come kitted with quatrro all-wheel drive as standard and will arrive as a CBU from Germany. It will lock horns with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and also the the Volvo XC40 here. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
