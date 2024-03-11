TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
new
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car Gets Plenty Of Buttons And Screens
In pics: Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car gets plenty of buttons and screens
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
11 Mar 2024, 08:57 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Aston Martin has updated the Vantage with more power and better aerodynamic design for Formula One duty.
1/5
Aston Martin Vantage is all set to take the role of a safety car at the Formula One racing arena. The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car comes with a wide range of changes. Compared to the road-going Vantage, the bespoke version has a prominent front splitter and a chunky rear wing, which come as part of an aerodynamic kit that includes a modified underfloor for better airflow.
2/5
The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car also comes with a light bar mounted on the roof of the car, which has been reshaped for better aerodynamics compared to the road-going version of the sportscar, ensuring improved performance at the Formula Once race tracks. The aero elements across the exterior of the car comes built with carbon fibre to ensure light weight, agility and hard built quality.
3/5
The cabin has received a pair of Recaro Pole Position bucket seats with a racing harness for driver and his passenger. The centre console has been tweaked to accommodate a plethora of buttons for the switchgear hooked up to the mandatory FIA systems, while on the passenger side, there are a couple of screens showing where all cars are positioned on the track, along with live lap times, and a rearview camera feed. The car gets an exclusive Lime Essence trim used throughout the cabin.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Aston Martin Vantage
3982.0
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 2.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Portofino
3855.0
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 3.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204.0 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 3 Cr
View Details
Porsche 911 GT3
3996.0
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc
Multiple
Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/5
The old Aston Martin Vantage Formula One safety car was accused of being as slow as a turtle. The British luxury car marque has addressed the lack of pace issue with the next-generation model, which comes promising a massive boost in output of 150 bhp taking the peak output to 647 bhp.
5/5
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Formula One safety car will debut at the upcoming 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where it'll be joined by the DBX707 F1 medical car. Besides this, the other street model converted for F1 track duty is the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe that acts as a medical car, alternating with the DBX707.
First Published Date:
11 Mar 2024, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS:
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin
Vantage
sportscar
luxury car
Similar Stories
Looking for a budget-focused petrol-CNG car? Here are 5 value-for-money options
06 Feb 2024
Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
02 Aug 2023
Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible is here
20 Aug 2023
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 CNG SUVs and MPVs in India priced around
₹
10 lakh
02 Nov 2023
Hyundai Creta to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Five cars in India with all disc brakes under
₹
15 lakh
09 Oct 2023
Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible breaks cover
15 Aug 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS