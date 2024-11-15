HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Range Unveiled, To Launch In India In January 2025

In pics: 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range unveiled, to launch in India in January 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 09:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Indian Motorcycle unveils the 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber and Classic, powered by a redesigned 999 cc engine. Both models include modern features, two tri
...
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
1/10
The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range has been unveiled with a new 999 cc engine that meets the European standards for emissions regulations. The range comes with two models, the Scout Sixty Bobber and the Scout Sixty Classic. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range has been unveiled with a new 999 cc engine that meets the European standards for emissions regulations. The range comes with two models, the Scout Sixty Bobber and the Scout Sixty Classic.
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
2/10
Both models get two variants and are going to be available in Indian dealerships from January 2025. Pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch date. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
Both models get two variants and are going to be available in Indian dealerships from January 2025. Pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch date.
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
3/10
The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic gets a Frost Silver colour scheme with the top-spec Limited variant. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic gets a Frost Silver colour scheme with the top-spec Limited variant.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Indian Scout Sixty (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Sixty
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 12.55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
Engine Icon1000.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Scout Rogue (HT Auto photo)
Indian Scout Rogue
MaxSpeed Icon159.1 kmph
₹ 17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Scout Bobber (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber
Engine Icon1133.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Scout (HT Auto photo)
Indian Scout
Engine Icon1133.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 13.60 - 18.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
4/10
The Scout Sixty Classic gets premium chrome all around and features signature flared fenders from the manufacturer. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The Scout Sixty Classic gets premium chrome all around and features signature flared fenders from the manufacturer.
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
5/10
This model rides on 16-inch machined alloy wheels and features relaxed ergonomics. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks and 76 mm dual rear shocks. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
This model rides on 16-inch machined alloy wheels and features relaxed ergonomics. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks and 76 mm dual rear shocks.
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
6/10
The Scout Sixty Bobber is a more stripped-down iteration that gets a solo bobber-style seat with a height of 649 mm.  (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The Scout Sixty Bobber is a more stripped-down iteration that gets a solo bobber-style seat with a height of 649 mm. 
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
7/10
The 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber loses the chrome touch from the Classic in favour of a minimalistic approach that underlines the bobber aesthetic. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber loses the chrome touch from the Classic in favour of a minimalistic approach that underlines the bobber aesthetic.
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
8/10
The bike rides on 16-inch cast alloy wheels. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks as well but gets a lowered stance with its 51 mm dual rear shocks.  (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The bike rides on 16-inch cast alloy wheels. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks as well but gets a lowered stance with its 51 mm dual rear shocks. 
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
9/10
Both models are driven by the new 999 cc V-twin engine that is compliant with Euro emissions regulations. This liquid-cooled unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox and makes 85 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
Both models are driven by the new 999 cc V-twin engine that is compliant with Euro emissions regulations. This liquid-cooled unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox and makes 85 bhp and 87 Nm of torque.
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
10/10
The Limited variant adds features such as cruise control and traction control while bringing in a USB for charging. Ride modes are offered as standard on this variant as well. (Indian Motorcycles)
2025 Indian Scout Sixty
The Limited variant adds features such as cruise control and traction control while bringing in a USB for charging. Ride modes are offered as standard on this variant as well.
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Indian Motorcycles 2025 Indian Scout Sixty

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.