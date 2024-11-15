In pics: 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range unveiled, to launch in India in January 2025
Indian Motorcycle unveils the 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber and Classic, powered by a redesigned 999 cc engine. Both models include modern features, two tri
The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty range has been unveiled with a new 999 cc engine that meets the European standards for emissions regulations. The range comes with two models, the Scout Sixty Bobber and the Scout Sixty Classic.
Both models get two variants and are going to be available in Indian dealerships from January 2025. Pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch date.
The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic gets a Frost Silver colour scheme with the top-spec Limited variant.
The Scout Sixty Classic gets premium chrome all around and features signature flared fenders from the manufacturer.
This model rides on 16-inch machined alloy wheels and features relaxed ergonomics. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks and 76 mm dual rear shocks.
The Scout Sixty Bobber is a more stripped-down iteration that gets a solo bobber-style seat with a height of 649 mm.
The 2025 Scout Sixty Bobber loses the chrome touch from the Classic in favour of a minimalistic approach that underlines the bobber aesthetic.
The bike rides on 16-inch cast alloy wheels. It features 120 mm telescopic front forks as well but gets a lowered stance with its 51 mm dual rear shocks.
Both models are driven by the new 999 cc V-twin engine that is compliant with Euro emissions regulations. This liquid-cooled unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox and makes 85 bhp and 87 Nm of torque.
The Limited variant adds features such as cruise control and traction control while bringing in a USB for charging. Ride modes are offered as standard on this variant as well.
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 09:31 AM IST
