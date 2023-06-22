In pics: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster returns to India
The AMG SL 55 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine. It puts out 476hp and 700Nm.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 22 Jun 2023, 14:05 PM 1/11 Mercedes-Benz has launched Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster in the country, available at ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom). It comes as a CBU or Completely Built Unit. 2/11 The automaker claims that the launch of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will further strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment. Also, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL Roadster in its most advanced AMG iteration. 3/11 nside the cabin of the luxury high-performance roadster, there is a tiltable 11.9-inch vertically aligned MBUX touchscreen infotainment system that grabs attention instantly. 4/11 The roadster's soft top can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, while the car runs at speeds of up to 37 kmph. 5/11 Other features include a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting, HUD and carbon fibre inserts. The cabin also features several AMG-specific inserts. 6/11 Mercedes-Benz says that the SL is developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, for the first time in its history. Currently, in its seventh generation, the all-new AMG iteration of the SL convertible gets a 4MATIC+ drivetrain. 7/11 Powering the high-performance drop-top model will be a mammoth 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission. 8/11 The engine is capable of putting out 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 kmph flat out. 9/11 It gets a signature Panamericana radiator grille flanked by sharp sweptback LED headlamps. At the rear, there are triangular LED tail lamps that have a distinctive look. 10/11 Other design elements of the convertible include a sleek air dam, multi-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, blacked-out ORVMs, an adjustable spoiler and quad exhausts. 11/11 The SL 55 roadster is 4,705 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and has a height of 1,359 mm. The wheelbase now stands at 2,700 mm.
First Published Date:
22 Jun 2023, 14:05 PM IST