Your next Hyundai car will soon have cutting-edge screen powered by Samsung

Hyundai and Kia have tied up with Samsung to work on next-generation in-car infotainment screens that promise to vastly enhance phone-to-car communication processes. One of the biggest highlights of these screens and the the software backing it is finding lost vehicles with the help of crowdsourcing on the lines of how Apple iTags currently function.

Expected to be fitted in vehicles from the Korean manufacturers from 2026 onwards, these screens will be connected to the Samsung ecosystem called Samsung SmartThings using internet. It is claimed that owners of such vehicles in the future would be able to make use of multiple car-related functions via their Samsung phones. And vice-versa. So want to adjust the air-conditioning in your car? Use your phone. Want to adjust air-conditioning in your home? Use your car screen.

But while many similar operations are already possible using Alexa and Google technology, the biggest highight of the partnership would be the ability to track a Hyundai or Kia vehicle using Samsung smartphones alone. Owners of such vehicles will get access to Samsung's 'SmartThings Find' that is basically a crowdsourced global vehicle location tracking service that uses data from Samsung Galaxy devices.

Officials from Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung are seen during the signing ceremony that seals the deal for the next-generation of smartscreens in vehicles.

It may well be a win-win situation for the car companies, Samsung as well as future owners of such vehicles. “Through our collaboration with Hyundai and Kia, customers will experience the convenience of SmartThings not only at home but also in their vehicles, transcending space," said Paul Cheun, President and Chief Technology Officer at Samsung's DX Divison. "We will continue to expand the SmartThings ecosystem, offering new lifestyles and value to even more customers."

