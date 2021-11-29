Worried about driving in narrow, tight spaces? Hyundai Mobis has a solution

Drivers, even experienced ones, often get nervous while driving in narrow and tight space, especially when they have to face a car ahead at a dead end. To address this concern and challenge faced by drivers, Hyundai Mobis has developed, what it claims to be, the world’s first urban Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), called the Mobis Parking System (MPS).

The MPS integrates Narrow Space Assistance (NSA), Reverse Assistance (RA), and Remote Smart Parking Assistance (RSPA) in one system. Using this, a car can drive itself through a narrow street by avoiding obstacles or even drive backwards at a dead end, and all of this can be done with just the press of a button.

The technology was developed by Hyundai Mobis using its own software logic and mass-produced ultrasonic sensors which are suitable for recognizing objects located in narrow streets or underground parking lots. The ultrasonic sensors recognize objects over a short distance, while the software logic and the control system perform self-driving.

While the NSA can operate even when the car has only 16 inches of extra space on both sides to drive through a narrow street by itself, the Reverse Assistance (RA) technology records the car’s travel route on a real-time basis, creating the reverse route by itself at the press of a button. In this system, the vehicle's steering wheel and speed are controlled automatically.

The Remote Smart Parking Assistance (RSPA) system is capable of parking a car at a right angle or in parallel by finding an empty space when the driver is out of the car. It uses 3D Surround View Monitor (SVM) for a better parking experience by showing the area 360 degrees around the car three-dimensionally.

Hyundai Mobis says that it will preemptively suggest global automakers to apply related technologies. It will also expand the scope of the application to purpose-built vehicles (PBV) as well as large SUVs.