This Hyundai electric car has wheels that can rotate 90 degrees

Hyundai Mobis, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor, said its e-corner module has 90 degree rotating wheel to allow the vehicle to be moved within a tight spot with ease. The Hyundai Mobis e-corner module includes an electric motor, the braking system, the suspension and the steering in a single block.

In its press release, the Korean supplier indicates that it has successfully developed a prototype of an electric corner module that combines the steering, braking, suspension and steering systems at each wheel. This corner module was first unveiled at CES 2018 in Las Vegas as a concept system, still in a very early stage of development. Over the past three years, Hyundai Mobis has renewed the design to make it a practical product that can be implemented in real vehicles and has developed the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the technology it includes.

While traditional mechanical axles are limited to a wheel turn of approximately 30 degrees, e-corner modules go up to 90 degrees. This feature allows unique vehicle movements, such as crab mode or full rotation on its axis without the need to move the wheels.

"Once the reliability verification and feasibility studies on mass production are completed, Hyundai Mobis will begin placing mass production orders from global automakers for implementation," the company said in a statement.

The Seoul-based company plans to build a skateboard to collect the four e-corner modules by 2023 with the aim of integrating them with autonomously built vehicles after two years.

The corner modules are currently in the testing phase to verify their reliability . In parallel, Hyundai Mobis is conducting a feasibility study for future mass production.