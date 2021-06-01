MG Motor sells 1,016 units in pandemic-hit May, says battle vs Covid-19 priority

MG Motor India on Tuesday informed that while production of cars took a hit in the month of May due to lockdown and restrictions in most states across India, the company instead chose to focus on aiding in the raging battle against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Shutdown to divert oxygen for medical use as well as a global shortage of semiconductor chip impacted production and MG Motor sold just 1,016 units in all of May. Retail business also suffered as most dealerships remained shut. This is likely to be the scenario for most other auto manufacturers as well, if not all, but many have chosen to use time and resources to assist in the Covid-19 battle. MG states that it partnered with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat to help augment oxygen production. MG Hector ambulances have also been deployed to assist medical professionals. "In these times, our efforts continue to be directed towards keeping people safe and maximizing service to the community," said Rakesh Sidana, Director (Sales) at MG Motor India. "The continued lockdown in some states in June 2021 indicates that part shortage will continue to hamper overall production next month."

Sidana, however, added that booking trends reveal the coming times would be less of a challenge than what April and May have been.

Indeed, while the auto industry in India has yet again had to navigate turbulent waters owing to state imposed lockdowns and restrictions, many state governments are now mulling a gradual easing wherever cases show a decline. Southern Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are still concern areas but the larger consensus is that the second wave in the country as a whole is on a decline. This could help in opening up of manufacturing facilities and retail spaces, and a possible return to some sense of normalcy in the times to come.