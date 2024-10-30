Over 100 EVs delivered by MG Motors India in Delhi

JSW MG Motor India delivered over 100 EVs on occasion of Dhanteras
The brand delivered Windsor EV, Comet EV and ZS EV.
MG Windsor EV recently received over 15,000 bookings within 24 hours of booking announcement
The Windsor EV starts at ₹13.50 lakh and goes up to ₹15.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
MG Comet EV costs between ₹7 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Then there is the ZS EV which is priced between ₹18.98 lakh and ₹25.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
All three electric vehicles are available with "Battery As A Service (BAAS)".
With "Battery As A Service (BAAS)", JSW MG Motor India lowers down the ex-showroom price and charge rent for the battery.
Battery rental for Comet EV is ₹2.5 per km, for Windsor EV is ₹3.5 per km and for ZS EV is ₹4.5 per km.