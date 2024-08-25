Want your car to be shiny for a longer time? Follow these tips

Imagine being able to make your vehicle look like its fresh out the showroom for years. Sounds like a dream but all it takes is a little bit of dedication and effort. Cleaning and maintaining the paint and shine of your beloved automobile sure does require time, effort and money, but the reward for it comes in the form of your vehicle standing out amongst all other NPC vehicles.

Buying a car is easier than maintaining it. Preserving the shine of a vehicle requires a conscious and daily effort. Listed below are some tips for th

1 Dusting Avoid the practice of removing dust off your vehicle using a brush type duster, a dry cloth or even a wet cloth. Dust particles when being dusted off move between your cloth and the car's clear coat. This causes the clear coat to get tiny scratches, which over time makes your car look less lustrous.

2 Water-wash Water is your best friend when you want to remove dust off the paint, give your vehicle a good rinse with a pressure washer or even with a normal household pipe. Use a absorbent cloth to dry off the water.

3 Shampoo Wash The shampoo you use should not be too harsh or abrasive on the paint. Buy a ph-neutral shampoo, if possible, to wash off dirt and grime without harming the vehicle's paint. After applying the shampoo you may scrub on the panel gently to remove bird droppings, tree sap, etc. However, make sure you're not following a circular motion when doing this. Also, make sure you keep removing dirt from your cloth or mitt while

4 Drying When drying the car use a clean cloth. Move the cloth in straight lines instead of a circular motion. Using a circular motion while drying or even when scrubbing with shampoo can sometimes introduce swirl marks on the clear coat of the vehicle.

5 Finishing to a shiny look Using products such as paste wax, polish or sprays to finish your wash can bring out the lustrous shine of your vehicle. It is also important to be careful and not use excess product as it can harden onto the paint. Paste waxes usually have to be scrubbed off once they have dried, using a hybrid ceramic spray is recommended. These sprays do not form a thick layer and also provide benefits like water beading and hydrophobicity. It also attracts lesser dust and allows for bird droppings and other things to be wiped off easier.

