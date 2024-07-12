Copyright © HT Media Limited
Want to buy Kia Seltos? Check out this new 'Exchange Your Car' online evaluation

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jul 2024, 11:13 AM
  • Kia India is looking at simplifying and quickening the process of car exchange while also enhancing transparency.
Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens are three of the several car models offered by the Korean company in India.

In a bid to potentially bolster sales in the midst of an overall slump in demand for passenger vehicles in the Indian market, Kia India on Friday announced the introduction of an online exchange rate estimation service. The service, called ‘Exchange Your Car’ claims to help potential new Kia customers to get the value of their existing cars assessed using the online channel.

In a press statement issued by the company, Kia India informed that a customer interested in any of its car models can log on to its official India website and select 'Exchange your Car' tab under the 'Buy' section. After entering details of the existing vehicle, like model, variant, brand and manufacturing year, he or she can get an estimated price for the vehicle which can then be availed during the time of a new Kia car purchase.

Kia informs that the online service as several advantages with the first being that it will speed up the entire car-exchange process for someone interested in a new Kia car model. Then there is the claim that the service will further improve transparency while also easing the journey of buying a new vehicle. “This innovation not only expands our market reach but also builds trusted relationships with potential buyers," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India. "We're committed to continually improving our services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for all and giving you confidence in our future."

Kia car models in India

Kia made its India debut back in 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV. The Seltos remains the most favourite car model from the South Korean manufacturer although the likes of Sonet sub-compact SUV and Carens three-row crossover vehicle have also tasted a fair degree of success. Then there is the Carnival premium MPV which had limited popularity and was taken off shelves even though it is reportedly set to make a comeback. The company also offers the EV6 all-electric model here.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST
