Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens to become pricier from this date

Kia has announced that they will be increasing the prices of their vehicles.
The prices will be increased by up to 3 per cent
The model range will be affected from April 1st.
This is the first price adjustment this year by the brand.
Kia said the decision was hike prices was due to rising commodity prices and supply-chain-related inputs.
Kia has not revealed the quantum of the price hike on each of the models but you can expect prices to vary depending on the model and variant.
The Kia Seltos is the brand’s bestseller and starts from ₹10.90 lakh, going up to ₹20.30 lakh.
The Kia Sonet is the brand’s most accessible offering starting from ₹7.99 lakh, and going up to ₹14.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Kia Carens MPV is priced from ₹10.45 lakh, going up to ₹18.95 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.