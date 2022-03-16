HT Auto
Home Auto News Volvo Cars Partners Starbucks For Pilot Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Volvo Cars partners Starbucks for pilot electric vehicle charging network

Volvo Cars' move comes as it aims to bolster public charging infrastructure so as to make it convenient for people to own and operate electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 10:47 AM
Volvo has planned to complete installation of these charging stations for electric vehicles at Starbucks stores by the end of 2022,
Volvo has planned to complete installation of these charging stations for electric vehicles at Starbucks stores by the end of 2022,
Volvo has planned to complete installation of these charging stations for electric vehicles at Starbucks stores by the end of 2022,
Volvo has planned to complete installation of these charging stations for electric vehicles at Starbucks stores by the end of 2022,

Volvo Cars has tied up with coffee giant Starbucks Corp to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin this summer. The Swedish automaker will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations under the pilot initiative.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 65.31 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company has planned to complete installation of these charging stations by the end of 2022, and aims to eventually install a charger point at every 100 miles. These charging stations will be open to all EV drivers for a fee. However, Volvo car owners will be able to use these at no charge or at preferential rates.

Volvo Cars' move comes as it aims to bolster public charging infrastructure so as to make it convenient for people to own and operate electric vehicles. The company, which is primarily owned by Geely Holding, aims to sell 50% pure electric cars by the middle of this decade and fully electric cars by 2030.

(Also read | Volvo introduces XC40 Recharge facelift, single-motor C40 Recharge)

The Biden administration last month also unveiled a plan to award nearly $5 billion over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to help combat the range anxiety.

Volvo, in a recently conducted dealer conference, stated that its plans to develop seven new electrified vehicles among which five will be all-electric ones. It is also focusing on the kind of technology it will create for these upcoming vehicles. Volvo unveiled its first all-electric Concept Recharge car last year and it is being suggested that the EV will enter production later this year for developing the 2023 model.

The company is aiming to sell 20,000 units of this upcoming SUV annually. Volvo is also planning one more crossover reportedly known as V546 and it is hoping to sell around 1,00,000 units of it each year.

 

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo Cars Volvo electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city