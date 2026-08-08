VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets

VinFast Auto India has opened its first 3S dealership in Bihar, bringing the electric vehicle maker’s retail network in India up to a total of 60 outlets. The new showroom in Patna is part of the company’s wider push into emerging markets beyond large metro cities. The brand's next target is to open 75 dealerships across more than 60 cities by the end of 2026.

Patna becomes a new base

The dealership has been set up by Patliputra Motors Private Limited under the leadership of Harsh Raj and is located on NH-30, Bypass Road, Paijawa. VinFast says the site was chosen for its visibility and access, making it easier for buyers and existing customers across the region to reach the facility. For the company, the opening also marks its first retail presence in Bihar.

The Patna outlet has been built to VinFast’s global retail standards and spans 11,500 sq. ft. The facility combines sales, after-sales service and customer support in one location, which means buyers can move through the full ownership journey at the same place. A 3,000 sq. ft. showroom sits at the centre of the dealership and gives visitors a chance to view the brand’s electric vehicle range in person.

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Expansion beyond major cities

VinFast’s strategy is focused not only on tier 1 cities but also on tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Patna, as a key gateway to Bihar and eastern India, gives the brand a base in a region it sees as important for future growth. The company said its retail rollout reflects the pace of its India expansion just one year after opening its first showroom in the country.

At the inauguration, Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, “We are delighted to mark the milestone of 60 dealerships in India while establishing VinFast’s presence in Bihar for the first time. This marks an important step in our growth journey and opens up new opportunities in a promising market in eastern India. VinFast remains committed to building a strong retail and aftersales network and accelerating the adoption of green mobility across the country."

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