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Cars & Bikes Auto News Byd India Expands Retail Network To 48 Outlets; Opens Largest Showroom In Delhi

BYD India expands retail network to 48 outlets; opens largest showroom in Delhi

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2026, 11:55 am
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  • The new BYD showroom in Moti Nagar is the brand’s largest in India and can display up to seven electric vehicles.

BYD Seal
The new BYD showroom in Moti Nagar is the brand’s largest in India and can display up to seven electric vehicles.
BYD Seal
The new BYD showroom in Moti Nagar is the brand’s largest in India and can display up to seven electric vehicles.
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BYD India has expanded its passenger vehicle retail network to 48 showrooms across 40 cities with the inauguration of a new facility in Delhi NCR. Located in Moti Nagar, the latest outlet marks the company’s sixth showroom in the region and has been set up in partnership with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd..

The newly opened showroom takes its place as the largest BYD retail facility in India, spanning approximately 9,000 sq. ft. The space is designed to display up to seven vehicles, allowing customers to view the brand’s electric passenger vehicle lineup under one roof.

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With this addition, PPS Motors now operates six BYD showrooms along with four service workshops across three states. The expansion strengthens BYD’s presence in Delhi NCR, which continues to see increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition bookings commenced at 70,000

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The new BYD India facility can display up to seven electric vehicles at a time
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The new BYD India facility can display up to seven electric vehicles at a time

The Moti Nagar facility will showcase BYD’s EV range currently available on our shores. These include the BYD Sealion 7, Seal, Atto 3, and eMAX 7. The showroom further aims to offer customers a closer look at the brand’s vehicle technologies and features.

BYD’s latest expansion reflects a continued push to upscale its retail footprint in India, particularly in urban markets where EV adoption is gaining traction. The company now operates through 18 dealer partners nationwide.

The development comes as automakers continue to strengthen their physical retail presence alongside product expansion, in line with the growing demand for EVs in key metropolitan markets.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2026, 11:55 am IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles ev byd

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