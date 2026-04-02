VinFast to set up VGreen chargers across India, expand dealership network

VinFast is expanding its presence in India with plans to roll out a dedicated EV charging network alongside a wider dealership footprint, as it prepares to scale operations in the country.

VinFast charger network

The Vietnamese carmaker is setting up a V-Green charging ecosystem across India to support its customer base. Alongside other third-party partners, charging stations will be installed at HPCL fuel pumps to provide easy access to VinFast EV owners.

The company has also announced that access to the V-Green network will remain free for its customers until March 2029, a move aimed at lowering the cost of ownership during the early adoption phase.

What is V-Green?

V-Green operates as a global EV charging solutions platform focused on building and integrating infrastructure

V-Green operates as a global EV charging solutions provider, focused on building and integrating charging infrastructure. The network includes high-capacity charging stations for electric cars as well as Battery Swap Cabinets for two-wheelers, while also bringing partner networks onto a single interface.

In India, the network is already present across more than 15 regions with over 120 charging points. These installations are designed to be deployed across existing residential, commercial, and public parking spaces without requiring major structural changes.

Globally, V-Green operates across multiple countries with a significantly large footprint, integrating thousands of charging points and supporting broader EV adoption.

Dealerships

VinFast is also scaling its retail and service network. The company currently operates 51 showrooms and over 130 workshops across India. This is expected to expand to 75 showrooms and more than 230 workshops by the end of 2026.

The brand is positioning itself in the premium EV space while aiming to maintain relatively accessible pricing within the segment.

Also Read : VinFast evaluating VF9 for India; What to expect

Product lineup in India

The VinFast VF7 and VF6 are the brand's first models for India

VinFast’s current India portfolio includes two electric SUVs, the VinFast VF7 and VF6.

The VF7 is the current flagship, positioned as a midsize premium electric SUV with multiple battery configurations. Depending on the variant, it offers battery packs ranging from 59.6 kWh to 70.8 kWh, with a claimed range between 438 km and 532 km. A dual-motor version leans towards performance while still delivering over 500 km of range.

The VF6, on the other hand, is positioned as the more accessible, compact electric SUV. It offers an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and focuses on practicality and everyday usability. Both models are locally assembled at VinFast’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

VF MPV 7 will also spawn a commercial variant which will be called Limo Green.

In addition, VinFast is gearing up to expand its India portfolio with a new all-electric MPV, expected to be sold as the VF MPV 7 for private buyers and Limo Green for fleet operators. The upcoming EV has been revealed ahead of an April 15 launch, with bookings currently open at a token amount of ₹21,000.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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