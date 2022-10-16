HT Auto
Vietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors

VinFast will investigate the side crash sensor of the airbag system in the VF e34 models.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 17:39 PM
File photo: Workers at Vinfast's auto plant in Hai Phong city, Vietnam, in 2019. (REUTERS)
Vietnam's VinFast has said that it will recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars (EVs) to investigate and replace their side crash sensors. VinFast began operations in 2019 as a unit of the country's biggest conglomerate Vingroup. It has so far sold 2,208 EVs in total since its launch late last year.

The company will investigate the side crash sensor of the airbag system in the VF e34 models, which is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller... and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller, the company said in a statement. However, the company has not yet recorded any breakdowns or complaints from customers about the sensor errors.

The Vietnamese automaker, which ceased gasoline-powered car production in August, is also preparing to enter the US market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and deliver its first batch of 5,000 all-electric sport utility vehicles in November.

The company has registered almost 65,000 reservations globally, and it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026, starting with the VF8 and VF9 all-electric SUVs. The company also plans to build a production plant in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs per year. It tapped banks in July to raise at least $4 billion in funding for the project.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it will ship about 5,000 vehicles to customers in the US, Canada and Europe in early November and begin global deliveries a month later, according to a statement from parent company Vingroup JSC.

VinFast delivered its first international model, the VF8 sports utility vehicle, to its Vietnamese customers in September at its factory in the northern port city of Haiphong.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2022, 17:36 PM IST
TAGS: VinFast electric vehicle EV electric mobility
