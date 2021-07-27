Vehicles wade through flooded streets after Delhi rains lead to waterlogging

Home
10 Photos
. Updated: 27 Jul 2021, 12:04 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Delhi witnessed the season’s heaviest rainfall on Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls on various key stretches, flyovers and underpasses.
1/10Delhi received the season’s heaviest rainfall on Tuesday, leading to extensive waterlogging on several key road stretches across the city. Traffic various various key junctions had to be diverted to easy traffic cause due to waterlogging.
2/10Some of the key stretches that were affected by waterlogging in the city include Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and near Pragati Maidan, among others.
3/10Heavy rain and waterlogging reportedly caused many vehicles including state-run buses to break down and get stuck, which held up traffic movement in some areas.
4/10Commuters waded through waterlogged stretches as traffic moved at slow pace at areas including Pragati Maidan (in pic), ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road, among others.
5/10A waterlogged stretch at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi as commuters try to wade through the water.
6/10Commuters crossing a waterlogged stretch along Mathura Road during heavy rain in New Delhi.
7/10Another waterlogged stretch along Mathura Road. Public Works Department (PWD) officials told PTI that all waterlogging complaints were being dealt with priority.
8/10The Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded 100 mm rainfall between 5.30am and 8.30am on Tuesday- the most rain received this monsoon in a day, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD),
9/10A waterlogged stretch in South Delhi's Alaknanda area amid heavy rainfall in Delhi caused vehicular movement to slow down, leading to traffic snarls.
10/10Another waterlogged street in South Delhi's Alaknanda area amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.
