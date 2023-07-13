Yamuna flood water wreaks havoc on Delhi roads, vehicles 

Published Jul 13, 2023

Several low-lying areas of the city are under water as the water level in Yamuna continues to rise

This has resulted in impairment of traffic movement in several places

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to avoid using certain routes in low-lying areas

 These include Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara...

...Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara...

...Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat...

Commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly

12 NDRF teams have been deployed to tackle flood situation
The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking a 45-year-old record
