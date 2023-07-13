Yamuna flood water wreaks havoc on Delhi roads, vehicles 

Several low-lying areas of the city are under water as the water level in Yamuna continues to rise
This has resulted in impairment of traffic movement in several places
Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to avoid using certain routes in low-lying areas
These include Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara...
...Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara...
...Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat...
Commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly
12 NDRF teams have been deployed to tackle flood situation