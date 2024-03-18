HT Auto
Fast lane with a view: Kashmir witnesses first Formula 4 race show near Dal Lake

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2024, 14:02 PM
  • Racing cars performed stunts and raced along a 1.7 km-stretch as hundreds of people caught a glimpse of the rare event.
Formula 4 Srinagar
A driver of Formula 4 drives on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on 17 March. Srinagar witnessed its first ever Formula 4 car race from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park along Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)
Formula 4 Srinagar
A driver of Formula 4 drives on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on 17 March. Srinagar witnessed its first ever Formula 4 car race from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park along Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar was filled with roars of racing cars on Sunday as Kashmir hosted its first Formula 4 demo race in the capital city. Formula 4 racing cars performed stunts and ram demo races all along the 1.7-km stretch from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park, captivating tourists and locals. The event, which was jointly organised by Formula 4, Indian Racing League and the state's tourism department, even earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The demo run event of Formula 4 cars and bikes in Srinagar was aimed to make motorsport popular across India. The country has played host to top motorsport events like Formula One, Formula E as well as MotoGP. However, this was the first instance of any motorsport event being held in the Kashmir valley. The demo run enthralled those who were present to witness the racing cars and bikes in action.

Elaborate arrangement were made to ensure safety of the drivers as well as viewers during the Formula 4 demo race event. The entire event was monitored through drones. The local authorities had arranged for critical care ambulances and fire extinguishers. They had also put up C-type 2-tier barricades for safety of race cars as well as spectators. Despite all the arrangements, two Formula 4 race cars hit the barricades during the events. However, there was no major damage or injury.

The high octane event was seen as an example showcasing Kashmir as a destination for such events in future. Praising the organisers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and said, “This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen." VK Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, said, “This conveys that, like the rest of the world, Jammu and Kashmir is also not behind in organising these events."

After the successful completion of the first-ever Formula 4 demo race in the state, the local authorities are hopeful that it will open up options for motorsport enthusiasts in Kashmir and become one of the new career options in the valley.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2024, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: racing cars motorsport

