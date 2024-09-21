Ultraviolette to Export F77 Sports Bikes to Europe, First EV Export from India

Ultraviolette , an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer founded by Kannada entrepreneurs, is all set to export its sports bikes to several European countries, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil announced on Friday. The official flagging-off event will be held on September 24.

"This marks the first time F77 sports motorbikes are being exported from India. The company will export bikes to advanced countries such as Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and others. Ultraviolette, with its manufacturing unit in Jigani, has achieved this significant milestone," the minister said. He also emphasised that it is the government's responsibility to support such achievements by Kannadigas.

The F77 sports bike, priced at ₹2.99 lakh, is already available in the domestic market. Once fully charged, the bike can cover a distance of up to 323 km. It is equipped with a high-quality A1 category battery that meets UN 38.3 standards.

Minister Patil also mentioned that the government is committed to providing industrial plots for companies to set up large-scale production plants across the state, including in Vijayapura district.

During a demonstration of the bike, Neeraj Rammohan, Co-founder and Director, and Dheeraj Shetty, AVP, showcased the unique features of the F77 sports bike to the minister.Separately, the minister posted on social media platform "X" stating, "The young and innovative team of Ultraviolette Automotive visited my home office today! We had insightful discussions about their exciting plans to expand these cutting-edge motorcycles into international markets. The F77 is a sports-grade electric vehicle designed for developed countries, marking the first-ever export of motorcycles from India.""It's a matter of pride that our state is home to such innovation! I assured them of our unwavering support, including the necessary infrastructure and resources to facilitate their growth and success," he added in the post. ()

