UK's Green Plan bans petrol, diesel car sales by 2030

UK's Green Plan bans petrol, diesel car sales by 20302 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- Hybrid vehicles will be exempt from the target date of 2030 for phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars in UK.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing plans to support as many as 250,000 jobs in a drive to boost green industries and tackle climate change, people familiar with the matter said.
Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2030, with hybrids exempt from that target date. Johnson will also back investment in hydrogen and nuclear power, alongside offshore wind and measures to make homes more energy efficient.
On Tuesday, Johnson talked to his top ministers through his 10-point plan for “a green industrial revolution," which will be published on Wednesday. He later set out the vision in an article in the Financial Times, saying the plan would mobilize 12 billion pounds ($16 billion) of government investment and turn the UK into the “world’s number one center for green technology and finance."
Under the government’s plans, which were still being finalized ahead of publication, ministers are set to announce:
(Also read | This province in Canada to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2035)
The hydrogen target is in line with industry demands. RenewableUK had urged the government to set a target of 5GW of renewable electrolyser capacity by 2030, rising to 10GW by 2035.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.