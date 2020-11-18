UK's Green Plan bans petrol, diesel car sales by 2030

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing plans to support as many as 250,000 jobs in a drive to boost green industries and tackle climate change, people familiar with the matter said.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2030, with hybrids exempt from that target date. Johnson will also back investment in hydrogen and nuclear power, alongside offshore wind and measures to make homes more energy efficient.

On Tuesday, Johnson talked to his top ministers through his 10-point plan for “a green industrial revolution," which will be published on Wednesday. He later set out the vision in an article in the Financial Times, saying the plan would mobilize 12 billion pounds ($16 billion) of government investment and turn the UK into the “world’s number one center for green technology and finance."

Under the government’s plans, which were still being finalized ahead of publication, ministers are set to announce:

Measures to support up to 250,000 jobs, including 60,000 in offshore wind, and 10,000 in nuclear power

Phasing out sales of diesel and petrol cars by 2030, excluding hybrids

Confirm support for nuclear power as a clean energy source, with at least one new nuclear plant -- set to be Sizewell -- and a new generation of small and advanced nuclear reactors

Grants to support energy efficient homes

A target of 5 gigawatts of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, and a net-zero hydrogen fund to support the technology, according to people familiar with the plan

Johnson wrote in the FT there would be 500 million pounds in hydrogen investment; 2.8 billion pounds for electric vehicles; and 1 billion pounds of government investment in carbon capture and storage

The hydrogen target is in line with industry demands. RenewableUK had urged the government to set a target of 5GW of renewable electrolyser capacity by 2030, rising to 10GW by 2035.

