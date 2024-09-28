HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Uaw Calls For Strike Authorisation At Stellantis Over Alleged Contract Breaches

UAW calls for strike authorisation at Stellantis over alleged contract breaches

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2024, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
UAW is urging Stellantis workers to authorize a strike, alleging contract breaches. President Shawn Fain highlighted issues like delayed investments a
...
UAW strike against Stellantis
The UAW is frustrated with Stellantis over investment delays in a new battery plant and potential production changes for the Dodge Durango. Union President Fain urged members to prepare for strikes, alleging contract breaches. (AP)
UAW strike against Stellantis
The UAW is frustrated with Stellantis over investment delays in a new battery plant and potential production changes for the Dodge Durango. Union President Fain urged members to prepare for strikes, alleging contract breaches.

The United Auto Workers union asked the workers at Stellantis to authorise a strike, accusing the French-Italian car maker of breaking its contract promises, UAW President Shawn Fain said in a letter to the union's U.S. chapters on Friday.

"We unanimously recommend to the membership that every UAW worker at Stellantis prepare for a fight, and we all get ready to vote YES to authorize a strike at Stellantis," Fain wrote in the letter that the UAW shared in a post on Facebook.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ola responds to service woes, plans new outlets, backup e-scooters and cab coupons

The union's grievances center around Stellantis' product and investment commitments made during contract negotiations last autumn.

"We reviewed the serious violations of our contract and patterns of illegal behavior by Stellantis. The evidence is clear that CEO Carlos Tavares is steering Stellantis on a crash course that will cause our members tremendous harm," the letter on Friday added.

Stellantis reiterated that it has honored its commitments with the UAW under an agreement reached in 2023.

Also Read : The most luxurious SUV lands in India – and here's how much you need to pay to own one

Chrysler-parent Stellantis' North American operations have been struggling and has attracted criticism from consumers and workers who have argued it has not done enough to invigorate demand.

Suggested watch: Can the Curvv-rival trigger a French Renaissance?

The main sticking points for the UAW revolve around delays of a planned multibillion-dollar investment into a new battery plant and factory in Belvidere, Illinois and possible plans by Stellantis to move production of the Dodge Durango SUV out of the United States.

Fain said earlier this month that several of its union local chapters were laying the groundwork for strikes.

Tavares has said he is focused on improving Stellantis' performance in the U.S., and stated a willingness to shut down brands globally if they do not make money.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2024, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Stellantis auto workers

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.