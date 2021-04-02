TVS' two-wheeler business grows by 130% in March

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced that it has managed to sell 322,683 units in March 2021 as against 144,739 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

In terms of overall two-wheeler sales performance, the company sold 307,437 units last month as against 133,988 units sold in the same period a year ago. The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 202,155 units in March 2021 as against 94,103 units in the corresponding month a year ago. This is a direct 115% growth.

The motorcycle sales grew by 136% at 157,294 units in March 2021 as against 66,673 units in the same month a year ago and the scooter sales also touched new heights as the company registered 104,513 sales last month as against 34,191 units sold in March 2020. The scooter sales were upped by 206% in March.

TVS' two-wheeler export grew by 164% at 105,282 units last month as against 39,885 units sold in March 2020. The overall export figures were upped by 138% at 119,422 units last month as against 50,197 units sold in March 2020.

Commenting on the export milestone, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible."

TVS' two-wheeler sales grew by 50% from 5.90 lakh units registered in the Q4 of the fiscal year 2019-20 to 8.87 Lakh units in the Q4 of the fiscal year 2020-21.