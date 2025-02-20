HT Auto
2025 TVS Ronin: Take a look at the neo-retro two-wheeler's key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2025, 06:45 AM
  • The 2025 TVS Ronin brings updated shades and new features on select variants along with an updated price tag.
The 2025 TVS Ronin does not get any changed mechanically but gets some new paint schemes.
The 2025 TVS Ronin does not get any changed mechanically but gets some new paint schemes.

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 edition of its neo-retro motorcycle, the Ronin at a starting price of 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model introduces new colour options and enhanced safety features while retaining its mechanical specifications.

Here are some of the key highlights of the motorbike:

1 Added features

One of the most notable updates on the TVS Ronin now is the inclusion of dual-channel ABS on the mid-variant onwards. Previously, this feature was exclusive to the top variant while the base model had a single-channel ABS. The lower model remains unchanged in the 2025 edition.

2 New hues

The updated TVS Ronin comes in two new paint shades which the manufacturer is calling Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Other than these new shades the two-wheeler is also offered in shades such as Down Orange, Galactic Grey, Nimbus Grey, Magma Red and Midnight Blue. 

Other than this two previously available shades have been discontinued. These include the Delta Blue and Stargaze Black options.

3 Price

The 2025 TVS Ronin has been priced starting at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Base variant which sports a single-channel ABS whereas the middle variant with dual-channel ABS will cost you 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Lastly, the fully specced top-variant of the two-wheeler will set you back 1,72,700 (ex-showroom).

At its market position, the Ronin competes with other 350cc neo-retro motorbikes offered by manufacturers such as Honda and Royal Enfield.

4 Features

TVS has equipped the Ronin with a host of modern features including All-LED lighting for improved visibility, a side stand cut-off sensor for added safety and a silent starter for noise-free ignition.

Further, the bike includes a modern digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS modes for different riding conditions, a Glide Through Traffic (GTT) function to prevent stalling at low speeds and adjustable levers for a customised riding experience.

5 Engine

The new Ronin, performance-wise, remains the same as earlier. The engine is the same and there are no tweaks made in that sense. The engine is a 225cc, single-cylinder unit which produces 20 bhp of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The powertrain comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2025, 06:45 AM IST
