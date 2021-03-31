TVS Motor hits major milestone, clocks one lakh units in exports

Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has announced that its exports have clocked 100,000 units, including motorcycles and scooters, this month.

The company said that a rise in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement. Some of the key export products of TVS Motor Company include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series and TVS Stryker series.

The Indian two- and three-wheeler manufacturer is currently present in more than 60 countries around the world, including Africa, South East Asia, Indian sub-continent, Central & Latin America. TVS is currently seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation."

In January this year, Norton Motorcycles, which is owned by TVS Motor Company, had announced that it will would move into the most advanced manufacturing facility in the brand’s 123-year history. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull and is expected to open by the mid of Q2, 2021 and will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the English marquee.