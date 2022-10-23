Traffic snarls across Delhi as shoppers crowd markets amid festivities

Amid festivities and ahead of Diwali, shoppers thronged various markets across Delhi, leading to traffic snarls across the city. On Dhanteras, traffic moved slowly in places such as Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur and many other places. The Traffic Control Room got flooded with calls from commuters from various parts of the city who complained about heavy traffic at several intersections.

Other places that saw heavy traffic on Dhanteras include Kondli Chowk, Najafgarh, Azadpur Mandawali, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath and Laxmi Nagar, a senior traffic official posted at the Delhi Traffic Control Room told PTI. “We have received several calls from these areas complaining about traffic jams," he added.

A view of the evening traffic congestion near Akshardham temple, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 22, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

He added that the traffic department accordingly deputed personnel on the ground to normalise the traffic for smooth vehicular traffic. “At areas witnessing heavy congestions, we (ensured) that traffic situation is controlled to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement," he said.

A day ahead of Dhanteras, calls were received from places such as Dhaula Kuan, Khajuri Khas, Raghubir Nagar, Dwarka, Kanjhawala, Naraina flyover, Mangolpuri, Palam, and Karala.

Traffic snarls were also reported from Alipur, Delhi Gate red light, ITO, Kohat Enclave, Prashant Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj. Traffic was also heavy in Rohini West market and Narela. Heavy traffic was also seen at Pragati Maidan tunnel in central part of the city.

Commuters also took to Twitter to inform about traffic congestion across the city. Vistara Airlines even advised its customers to leave early for the airport in view of traffic jams. "Vistara @airvistara #TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion is expected in areas of Delhi today. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," it tweeted.

