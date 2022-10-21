HT Auto
Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light

Delhi government to bring back Red Light on Gaadi off campaign from October 28.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 17:07 PM
File photo for representational purpose. (PTI)
Delhi government announced that it will launch the “Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign again from October 28 to curb vehicular pollution. The announcement was made by Environment Minister Gopal Rai who shared during a conference that experts are predicting that the pollution level may increase in the city post-Diwali if the direction of the wind changes. The environment minister shared that along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions are one of the major contributors to pollution in the city.

This campaign was first launched in 2020 to reduce vehicular pollution. Drivers were encouraged to switch off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting at a red light. Rai informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution this winter across the city. “The Delhi government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management," added Rai. 

(Also read | One thousand EV charging points set up across capital, says Delhi government )

Rai informed that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor the campaign's implementation at 100 key traffic intersections. The minister added that 10 volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts. “The major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections where 20 volunteers each will be stationed," shared the environmental minister. 

(Also read | Delhi government to offer up to 15,000 subsidy for electric cycle buyers )

A PTI report informed that based on government estimates, the transport sector is responsible for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in the city. The vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air. Also, data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13 to 20 per cent.

 

 

 

 

