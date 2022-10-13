HT Auto
One thousand EV charging points set up across capital, says Delhi government

Delhi Government has plans to set up 18,000 EV charging points across Delhi in the next three years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 00:14 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Delhi government announced that it has set up 1,000 electric vehicle charging points in less than a year under the single window facility. The government is also planning to set up 18,000 charging points across the city in the next three years. 

Last year in November, the Delhi government had set in place a single window facility for the installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in Delhi which included residential areas, institutional buildings like hospitals and commercial spaces like shops, kirana stores and malls. Through this facility, any resident of Delhi can request the installation of a charger from empanelled vendors in their premises, either through the online portal of DISCOM or through a phone call. 

(Also read | CESL pitches for Delhi government's shift to electric vehicles )

The Delhi government has three electricity providers namely BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). Among the 1,000 EV charging points, 682 points were installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL. As per a PTI report, around 59 per cent of these chargers have been installed by the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), 15 per cent of EV chargers set up in office premises and 13 per cent in electric rickshaw parking.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Delhi government to offer up to 15,000 subsidy for electric cycle buyers )

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot informed that the government is aiming to amp up the EV charging infrastructure across the city by providing a network of private and public charging facilities within 3 km from anywhere in Delhi. “It is just the beginning as Delhi plans to install 18,000 charging points in the next three years making it easier for the citizens of Delhi to opt for an Electric vehicle instead of an ICE vehicle. By the end of 2024, Delhi is determined to have one out of every four new vehicles purchased to be an Electric vehicle," he was quoted in the report. 

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 00:14 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs Delhi government
