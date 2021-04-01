Toyota Kirloskar sells 15,000 units in March - highest for the month in 8 years

Toyota Kirloskar on Thursday announced that it sold a total of 15,001 units last month, its highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013. Last year, the automaker had sold 7,023 units in March amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic while in February last year, it had reported wholesales of 14,075 units.

The company also announced that it closed the last quarter registering a 73 per cent growth in domestic sales as compared to the sales in the corresponding period last year (January-March 2020). "We have been able to sustain the growth momentum," the company's Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The company also said that the demand for personal mobility continues to grow amid coronavirus situation as it has witnessed a surge in both enquiries and customer orders, registering a 7 per cent growth in domestic sales in March 2021 when compared to the sales in February 2021.

Toyota recently launched the new Innova Crysta and the New Fortuner, as well as the Legender which have further enhanced the brand's popularity among customers.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto manufacturer also announced a price hike for its vehicles that will be effective from this month, taking the same route as its peers Maruti Suzuki and Renault India. Prices of the cars will be increased depending on the models and variants. The price hike is necessitated in an attempt to offset the substantial increase in input costs, the automaker has claimed.

In other updates, Toyota Kirloskar is also looking to expand its sales network in rural areas in the country as it aims to tap demand for its entry-level products like Glanza and Urban Cruiser in such locations. It also plans to ensure that a major part of any future investment on sales network expansion is now directed towards smaller cities and towns.