HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Toyota Global Production Continues To Be Down For 10th Month Despite Rising Sales

Toyota global production down for 10th month despite rising sales

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2024, 07:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota manufactured 869,230 vehicles globally in November 2024, down 6.2% from the same month last year, a larger fall than October's 0.8% dip.
Toyota
Toyota manufactured 869,230 vehicles globally in November 2024, down 6.2% from the same month last year, a larger fall than October's 0.8% dip. (Bloomberg)
Toyota
Toyota manufactured 869,230 vehicles globally in November 2024, down 6.2% from the same month last year, a larger fall than October's 0.8% dip.

Toyota Motor's global production decreased for a 10th straight month in November, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday, although its worldwide sales grew for the second consecutive month on solid demand in the United States and China.

The world's biggest automaker manufactured 869,230 vehicles globally in November, down 6.2% from the same month last year, a larger fall than October's 0.8% dip.

Toyota's U.S. output was down 11.8%, making a slow recovery although the production of Grand Highlander and Lexus TX SUV models resumed in late October after a four-month stoppage.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 48 Lakhs*
Compare
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.22 - 1.32 Cr
Compare
View Offers

China production dropped 1.6%, which was however better than a 9% decline in the previous month, as Toyota saw higher local sales of its Granvia and Sienna minivan models and the electric sedan bZ3 jointly developed with BYD.

Amid the rise of BYD and other Chinese brands, Toyota has decided to build an independent plant in Shanghai and start manufacturing electric cars for its Lexus luxury brand from around 2027, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

In Japan, which accounts for about a third of Toyota's global output, production was down 9.3% in November, due in part to a two-day production halt at its Fujimatsu and Yoshiwara plants.

Toyota saw its worldwide sales rise for a second straight month, by 1.7% to 920,569 vehicles, setting a new record for the month of November.

In the January-to-November period, Toyota's global output was 5.2% lower than the same period last year at around 8.75 million vehicles, while global sales were down 1.2%.

The production and sales figures include Toyota's Lexus-brand vehicles but exclude those of group companies such as Hino and Daihatsu.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2024, 07:20 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.