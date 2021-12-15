Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta to cost more in new year
File photo of Toyota Fortuner.

Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta to cost more in new year

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 12:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Rising input cost has been blamed by Toyota for its decision to hike prices across all its models in the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced a price hike across all its car models offered in India from January 1 of 2022, including bestsellers Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta.

In a press statement, Toyota informed that the ‘price realignment’ has been necessitated because of ‘sustained increase in input costs including raw materials.’ The company further added that it has made efforts to ensure that the impact of cost increase on its customers is as low as is possible.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Toyota is now one of several car and two-wheeler companies to have announced a price hike on its range of models. Rising prices of inputs and a global shortage in semiconductor chip has resulted in big challenges for many brands here.

While recent months have seen several high-profile launches of new as well as facelift models, waiting period has also bloated for many of these products. It is reported that some variants of popular small and SUV vehicles in particular have a waiting period spanning several months.

Demand for vehicles has been on an upswing with lowering of Covid-19 cases in the country. But production cycles and supply issues have been posing a threat that is unlikely to go away even in 2022. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) recently noted that the festive period in November was the worst in around a decade and especially pointed towards chip crisis affecting production and thereby impacting dispatch to dealers. Passenger vehicle registrations stood at 3,24,542 units, down 26 per cent from 4,39,564 units in the festive period last year. (Read more here)

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has also highlighted the present and persisting challenges. ""Manufacturers were banking on the festive season to recover from the severe drop in sales they have faced in the early part of the financial year 2021-22. However, shortage of semiconductors and steep hike in raw material cost have been a major spoilsport for the industry," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

  • First Published Date : 15 Dec 2021, 12:02 PM IST